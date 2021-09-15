A missing hiker has been found dead near Manning Park

There has been a devastating end to the search for a missing hiker.

Vancouver Police say Andriy Fendrikov’s body was found Wednesday near Snass Mountain in Manning Park.

“This is a tragic ending, and certainly not the outcome we had hoped for,” says Sergeant Steve Addison.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Andriy Fendrikov, and we’re thankful to everyone who assisted in the search.”

Mr. Fendrikov was reported missing earlier this week when he didn’t return from a hike in Manning Park. Vancouver Police led the investigation because, at the time of his disappearance, the last place he was seen was Vancouver.

#VPDNews: 52-year-old, Andriy Fendrikov, who went missing in Manning Park has been found dead. His body was found today near Snass Mountain. https://t.co/QkgQ8kEN0d pic.twitter.com/OcDeDqGWvU — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) September 15, 2021

At first, it was believed he may have been somewhere near Squamish, but investigators turned their attention to Manning Park after a sighting earlier this week.