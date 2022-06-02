Take a peek inside this brand-new Richmond development that balances life and leisure

With all Richmond has to offer, from seaside Steveston to its famed summer night market and proximity to the rest of vibrant Metro Vancouver, it’s no wonder why people are flocking to the area.

What could be better than being in the midst of all this excitement and convenience — all while residing in a tranquil safe haven?

Minoru Square is a new development in Richmond set on the quiet streets of Lansdowne Road and Minoru Boulevard, boasting homes that balance urban vibrancy with tranquillity. From the property’s astonishing wellness amenities — like the cocktail lounge and the serenity room — to the soothing design details in each home, we’re absolutely itching to take a tour around this harmony-inducing property.

Next-level wellness amenities

Centred around a holistic lifestyle, Minoru Square offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with various amenities on-site.

This list includes — but is not limited to — serenity room, tea room, cocktail lounge, yoga room, and fitness centre. Imagine logging off after a long day and sauntering down to the nearby serenity room for a post-work meditation session? Sounds pretty relaxing to us.

The highly curated wellness spaces offer a way to live in bustling Richmond while maintaining a health-conscious lifestyle, giving residents an elevated feeling of hotel-like life in their own homes — sort of like an everlasting staycation.

The serenity room has been custom-built for the practice of meditation, while the open-level yoga room is for, of course, flowing it out. The co-working space is ideal for those days where you need a switch up from working at your dining table, yet aren’t quite motivated to go all the way to the office.

A central courtyard including green space, a children’s play structure, and a lush, manicured lawn is perfect for outdoor picnics or revitalizing tai chi. The communal BBQ area with ample patio seating extends your outdoor living space, and the rooftop lounge on level four offers breathtaking views of the surrounding cityscape.

Also on-site is a pet washing station, a bike wash and repair station, and a hotel-inspired lobby with 24/7 concierge, security, and parcel delivery rooms.

If you ever do need to leave your haven, Minoru Square is located in the heart of Richmond, which means the Lansdowne SkyTrain Station and the future Lansdowne Centre are right across the street.

Also nearby is the soon-to-be-developed River Road, and only a 10-minute walk away is Minoru Park and the Olympic Community Centre — with downtown Vancouver only a 20-minute drive away.

Inside the tranquil homes

The tranquil details carry over into the homes, too, with thoughtful finishes making up the living rooms, bedrooms, and spa-like bathrooms.

The award-winning architecture firm IBI Group is behind the modern architecture, while the curated interiors by BAM Interior Design make up the design details of the homes. Each home offers a liveable floor plan with outdoor spaces designed for an idyllic, peaceful lifestyle.

Residents have a choice of two colour schemes, Earth and Sky, and airy almost 9-foot-tall ceilings fill the living areas. Every home features elegant and durable laminate wood flooring, large windows, and generous balconies that provide serene indoor-outdoor spaces.

The homes also have centralized forced air systems for year-round heating and cooling, roller shades and privacy blinds, and LG Energy Star dishwashers and dryers as well as front load washers and dryers in all accessible units.

The kitchens are neutral-toned with large undermount sinks, contemporary single-level faucets, stylish cabinets, quartz countertops, and porcelain backsplash — perfect for entertaining and your own aesthetic pleasure while whipping up meals.

The tranquil bathrooms will have you feeling like every shower is like a day at the spa, with porcelain tile floors, custom vanities, and contemporary soaker tubs in the main bathrooms. Each home comes with a dedicated parking stall and extra storage, with EV charging available.

With 25 years of experience and a trusted reputation, Thind Properties has built Minoru Square to redefine what it means to live in Richmond.

If you’re about ready to move to this piece of tranquillity in bustling Richmond, you can find out more by visiting thind.ca/minorusquare and registering for exclusive updates, or by visiting the presentation centre at 5740 Minoru Boulevard from 12 to 5 pm, Saturday through Thursday.