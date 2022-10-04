NewsCanada

Here's how Ontario's new minimum wage compares across the country

DH Toronto Staff
DH Toronto Staff
|
Oct 4 2022, 3:50 pm
Nadezda Murmakova/Shutterstock

On October 1, 2022, Ontario’s minimum wage increased by 50 cents to an hourly rate of $15.50.

According to the Ontario government, this slight increase, tied to the Ontario Consumer Price Index for 2022, will help employees keep up with high costs and inflation.

Ontario now has the fourth highest rate in the country. But how does the rest of Canada compare?

According to the Retail Council of Canada, Nunavut has the highest minimum wage rate at $16 an hour. Yukon is close behind with a rate of $15.70 an hour.

BC now has the third highest minimum wage rate in the country, after it increased to $15.65 in June 2022.

Alberta hasn’t seen an increase from its $15 rate since 2018, while Saskatchewan and Manitoba appear to have some of the lowest rates at $13 and $13.50, respectively.

Here’s how other provinces compare, starting with Ontario.

Ontario

TRphotos/Shutterstock

$15.50 as of October 1, 2022.

Alberta

Alix Kreil/Shutterstock

$15 as of October 2018.

British Columbia

EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

$15.65 as of October 2022.

Manitoba

Salvador Maniquiz/Shutterstock

$13.50 as of October 2022.

New Brunswick

Heinl/Shutterstock

$13.75 as of October 2022.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

$13.70 as of October 2022.

Nova Scotia

Maurizio De Mattei/Shutterstock

$13.60 as of October 2022.

Prince Edward Island

PQK/Shutterstock

$13.70 as of April 2022.

Quebec

Inspired By Maps/Shutterstock

$14.25 as of May 2022.

Saskatchewan

Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

$13 as of October 2022.

