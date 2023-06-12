Milos Raonic wins his first match in nearly two years after long injury layoff

Milos Raonic is back in business.

The Canadian tennis star returned to the court on Monday for his first match in nearly two years after a lengthy injury layoff, and picked up a straight-sets victory to boot.

The former world No.3 knocked off fifth-seeded Miomir Kecmanović in the first round at the Libema Open in the Netherlands, in his first competitive action since the Atlanta Open in July 2021.

Raonic, who has been dealing with Achilles tendon and toe injuries over the last 23 months, ended the match with a signature ace, one of 15 he landed on the day.

What a comeback 🫶 After two years away from the tour @milosraonic claims victory 👏@LibemaOpen | #LibemaOpen pic.twitter.com/VJb0H4sSn9 — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 12, 2023

“It’s nice to, after almost two years, stepping away for a really long time, to be here, to be giving it one more try, and hopefully, going as far as I can,” Raonic said afterwards, per Tennis.com.

The first Canadian man to reach a Grand Open final when he finished second at Wimbledon in 2016, Raonic said he’s looking to continue his career as long as his body holds up.

“I’ve put in the best effort I could, and I want to see how far it takes me. I didn’t get to hit a single tennis ball for a year, and now I get to play in front of a bunch of people. It was pretty nerve-wracking. I forgot that feeling,” Raonic added.