Miller's daughter had cutest reaction to Canucks fans chanting dad's name

It was a special night for Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller and his family.

The 31-year-old scored a goal to help his team defeat the Calgary Flames 4-2 in front of a raucous Rogers Arena crowd. The goal helped push Miller’s total to 90, making him just the fourth player in Canucks history to have multiple 90-point seasons.

Canucks fans have been keeping tabs on this, as the arena chanted his name near the end of the game.

🗣 J.T. MILLER 🗣

🗣 J.T. MILLER 🗣

🗣 J.T. MILLER 🗣 pic.twitter.com/5rHMSSMw3t — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 24, 2024

That by itself would be awesome enough, but what made it even better was that one of Miller’s daughters was in the crowd while the crowd was chanting her dad’s name.

Miller’s wife, Natalie, captured their daughter’s reaction to the chanting and shared it on Instagram. It’s as cute as can be.

J.T. Miller’s daughter reacting to the Vancouver crowd chanting his name is the wholesome content you need to start your Sunday 🥹 (via nataliemiller22_/IG, h/t @vinniesmoodie) pic.twitter.com/fymUCa9doK — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 24, 2024

The look of confusion as she listens to 19,000 fans chant her dad’s name is priceless and, as Natalie said in the caption, it is sure to be a memory that she holds dearly for a long time.

Fans on social media also thought it was very cute as well.

how can you not be romantic about sports https://t.co/wQUTe9u4VG — Bik Nizzar (@BikNizzar) March 24, 2024

That's awesome!! #Canucks fans out here making memories for the Miller family https://t.co/vOKztjahAL — Joshua Griffith (@JoshuaGriffith0) March 24, 2024

This is so cool!! He’s such a great dude and family man. https://t.co/jbbyBpT4op — Dagger1977 (@dagger1977) March 24, 2024

Miller deserves the praise he is getting from Canucks fans. The fiery forward leads the team in scoring with 90 points, which is also good enough for 10th in the entire NHL. As the Canucks enter the final stretch in a close race for the President’s trophy, Miller will be an essential piece of the puzzle.

One can only imagine the chanting will only get louder once the Canucks get into playoff games this Spring.