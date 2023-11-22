Miller's massive seven-year contract doesn't look bad at all for Canucks now

J.T. Miller has oftentimes been a lightning rod for debate during his tenure with the Vancouver Canucks. While the forward has put up eye-popping point totals over the past few years, he’s also at times been criticized for his defensive acumen and even-strength play.

When the American-born player signed one of the largest contracts in franchise history, worth $56 million over the course of seven years, it caused a lot of debate in the Vancouver market. While it’s only been 19 games, Miller has done all he can to silence any potential doubters.

He currently sits tied for second in the NHL in points with 29 through the first 19 games of the year. However, it’s not the raw point totals that have been the most impressive part of Miller’s season thus far.

He has looked very strong playing centre, a position where he sometimes struggled in years past. His line with Phil Di Giuseppe and Brock Boeser has a positive goal differential at five-on-five, despite often taking on the other team’s best players in a matchup role.

On different occasions this year, Miller has outdueled Connor McDavid, shut down the Dallas Stars’ top line in a 2-0 win, and kept Mika Zibanjad quiet at five-on-five. He’s playing like an elite two-way centreman.

Last season, the Canucks scored 42.55% of goals when Miller was on the ice at five-on-five. This year, they’re scoring 61.9% of goals in those minutes, even with the tough matchups.

The 6-foot-1 centre has managed to put up huge stat lines in the past, but he’s never done so while also playing elite hockey in all three zones, as he’s doing right now.

Miller is 30 years old and still has six more seasons on his extension after this one. The concerns with this contract have always been more about the second half rather than these first few years, and thus it’s impossible to take a victory lap after 19 games.

However, Miller has done everything in his power to inspire confidence in his play and if he can keep up even a fraction of this performance over the course of this deal, the Canucks will be getting their money’s worth.