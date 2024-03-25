Miller joins Canucks legends Sedin, Naslund, Bure in exclusive club

J.T. Miller is well on his way to being remembered as a Vancouver Canucks legend.

The 31-year-old forward became just the fourth Canucks player ever to record multiple seasons with at least 90 points. He reached the mark this season in just 71 games.

The other players in Canucks history who have accomplished this are Markus Naslund, Henrik Sedin, and Pavel Bure.

J.T. Miller joins good company with another 90 point season! pic.twitter.com/r4EjuZXMgv — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 25, 2024

The Russian Rocket is the only Canucks player to have done so three times, a mark that Miller will have the chance to tie next year.

The American-born Miller has been one of the most productive NHL players since arriving in Vancouver. He is 11th among all skaters in points since joining the Canucks, ahead of stars like Brayden Point, Sidney Crosby, and William Nylander.

His time in Vancouver has not always been smooth sailing, but there is no denying that Miller is one of the most offensively gifted players on the team. This stat just adds to the argument that he’s one of the best to play for the team.

Miller will soon get the chance to play in front of the Rogers Arena home crowd during the postseason. It’ll be the first time in his Canucks career that fans get to watch him compete in the playoffs.

Elias Pettersson will likely also join this exclusive club of Canucks legends this season, as he just needs six more points to reach the 90-point mark for the second time. With a few weeks left in the regular season, it would be shocking to see the Swedish star fail to join this exclusive club.

Pettersson also has a good chance of becoming the first-ever Swedish-born NHL player to record back-to-back seasons with at least 100 points. He needs 16 points from his last 11 games to pull it off.