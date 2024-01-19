Milan Lucic will go to trial over alleged domestic violence

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic will be going to trial over an alleged domestic violence incident that took place in mid-November.

Lucic, who has been on indefinite leave from the Bruins ever since his arrest, did not have the charges against him dropped by his wife, Brittany. Today, he appeared for his pre-trial meeting in Boston on Zoom, where a trial date was set for February 16.

Lucic’s arrest came after his wife phoned Boston Police in early hours of November 19. He is being accused of pulling her backward by her hair after growing agitated when he was unable to find his phone. Brittany also told police that her husband was intoxicated after spending the night out drinking.

The @NHLBruins veteran forward #MilanLucic appeared for status hearing via @Zoom at #Boston Municipal Court on a domestic charge. A jury trial has been set for February 16th, so this is going to trial. Lucic is accused of dragging his wife by the hair during argument in November — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) January 19, 2024

“The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening. Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team,” the Bruins said in a statement shortly after Lucic’s arrest. “The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Lucic rejoined the Bruins this offseason on a one-year, $1 million deal. The 35-year-old appeared in just four games before suffering an ankle injury that kept him sidelined up until the time of his arrest. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Bruins before going on to have stints with the LA Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames prior to his return.