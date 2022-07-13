Mikheyev, Campbell say emotional goodbyes to Leafs fans, teammates

It’s an emotional day for many Toronto Maple Leafs fans, with both Jack Campbell and Ilya Mikheyev leaving in free agency.

Campbell signed a five-year deal with the Oilers, while Mikheyev is joining the Canucks on a four-year deal.

Both players wished their former team well in the future, with both Campbell and Mikheyev saying their goodbyes on Instagram.

“To my teammates in Toronto, THANK YOU for everything. Words don’t justify how special the past couple of years mean to me. To Leafs Nation, the support you gave me every single day through the ups and downs was beyond my wildest imagination. Thank you for making me feel welcomed and loved. To Oil Country, I can’t wait to get started and I’m so grateful for this opportunity!” Campbell wrote.

Mikheyev also got emotional about the only NHL team he’s played for since coming over from the KHL.

“I would like to say thank you to the Toronto Maple Leafs management, coaches, teammates, and of course our fans for the last three years of total support, your sincere emotions, and faith in me! It was an unforgettable time and a great experience!” Mikheyev said.