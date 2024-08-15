NewsMedia

Longtime TV personality steps away from the spotlight at age 80

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 15 2024, 12:30 am
Longtime TV personality steps away from the spotlight at age 80
Mike McCardell (Photo: Nick Didlick)

A legendary journalist and host is stepping down from his role after five decades of broadcast in BC.

Mike McCardell, host of The Last Word with CTV News Vancouver, has announced that he is retiring.

In a CTV News article about McCardell’s impending retirement, the storyteller said, “I’m 80 years old. I’m tired.”

According to Bell Media, the New York City-born-and-raised reporter originally came to the West Coast in the 1970s and worked as a crime reporter for the Vancouver Sun.

McCardell then joined to Global BC (BCTV) where he spent nearly 40 years telling uplifting stories from the community before moving to CTV.

Mike McCardell

Mike McCardell/CTV News Vancouver

He is also the author of several bestselling essay collections, including Here’s MikeBack Alley Reporter and None of This Was Planned. McCardell also wrote the local history book Haunting Vancouver and the memoir Cardboard Ocean.

Colleagues from across the industry and longtime fans paid tribute on social media to McCardell and his career.

Mike McCardell

X/Screenshot

Mike McCardell

X/Screenshot

Mike McCardell

X/Screenshot

McCardell’s final The Last Word segment will air on Friday, August 30.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ News
+ Media
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop