Burnaby-born Michael Bublé bestowed one of BC's highest honours

One of the best-known singers in the country, Michael Bublé, received a great honour from his home province this week.

The Burnaby-born artist was appointed to the Order of British Columbia on March 3 in recognition of all he’s done in the music and charitable industries.

I stand with the Ukrainian people. At a time when we can all feel a bit helpless and our hearts are breaking. Join me in supporting them: https://t.co/6sIK5w5CiO pic.twitter.com/HVhjy0765P — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) March 2, 2022

Bublé has not only won multiple Grammys and JUNOs, but he also does plenty to make the world a better place, working with the BC Children’s Hospital provincially and organizations like the Celebrity Fight Night Foundation and the Charity Projects Entertainment Fund internationally.

He attended the ceremony remotely, joined by 30 others who were also honoured.

Michael shares what hockey means to him for the Companions in Courage Campaign. Share your hockey memories and enter a contest at @CiC16foundation and @Sundayfriedman2#patlafontaine #nhlhalloffame pic.twitter.com/Mieu9iWTgc — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) March 4, 2022

It was hosted in Victoria, where Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin thanked attendees for making the province a “more just, caring, and inclusive society.”

Among them was Dr. Bonnie Henry, acknowledged for her work as the top doctor in BC during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tŝilhqot’in Nation chair Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Joe Alphonse, BC Finance Minister Carole Taylor, and artist Joe Average were also some of the 31 people named during the ceremony.