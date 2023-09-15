You can fly to sunny Mexico for $199 through a new WestJet seat sale

Want to escape Raincouver this winter? WestJet has just announced a seat sale to some sunny destinations in Mexico, and you could be sitting on a beach for less than $200.

So, here’s what the airline is offering for the WestJet seat sale.

You can fly from Abbotsford to beautiful Puerto Vallarta between February 13 and April 23, excluding some block-out dates, for $199. The area is famous for its history, hospitality, ocean views, and art scene. Plus, it even boasts a “Romantic Zone,” which could be ideal for those looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day while on vacation.

Is the nightlife more your scene? The southern tip of Mexico boasts incredible beaches, bars, restaurants, and surfing. Flights from Abbotsford to Los Cabos are also $199, as long as you can travel between December 18 and April 22.

The other seat sales might not get you a glowing tan, but will definitely be less travel time. You can fly from Abbotsford to Edmonton or Calgary for $42 if you travel between certain dates.

