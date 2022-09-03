Canadians love to go to Mexico – even our celebrities can’t help themselves from jumping on a plane and seeking sun, surf, and tacos.

But there’s one place in Mexico that seems to be drawing in all the celebs – Los Cabos.

According to the Los Cabos Tourism Board, Candians can vacation just like the stars.

Los Cabos is at the tip of the 1,000-mile-long Baja Peninsula and has a breathtaking desert backdrop surrounded by coastlines of the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez. Its award-winning resorts and incredible food are among the best in the world.

And its high-end resorts draw big celebs.

“Canadian pop royalty Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were spotted on the beaches of Los Cabos just recently in April of 2022,” said the Los Cabos Tourism Board.

They say that they were in Los Cabos for their publicist’s birthday celebration and were photographed on a secluded beach, possibly Lover’s Beach, that’s surrounded by granite rock formations and accessible by water taxi.

Amanda Anka, the daughter of Canadian singer-songwriter Paul Anka, was in Los Cabos with her husband, Jason Bateman. The pair were joined by another couple, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, who were married at the time.

They stayed at the One&Only Palmilla, a luxury retreat that’s pure travel goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matty K Travel (@mattyktravel)

Another Canadian celeb who’s been spotted in Los Cabos is Avril Lavigne who was there for a girls’ trip in 2012.

“Lavigne was photographed soaking up the sun and sipping on some refreshing beers during a girls’ trip with her friends,” said the Los Cabos Tourism Board.

“If you’re planning a girls’ trip of your own, you’ll want to add Chileno Beach to your itinerary: it’s the perfect private getaway for a group looking to unwind far from the bustle and crowds of the city.”

Other stars like Emmanuelle Chriqui (from You Don’t Mess With the Zohan) and Hannah Simone (from New Girl) also love Los Cabos.

Simone opted to stay at the Grand Velas resort she called “a true home away from home with incredible food, private pools and views for days.”

We know that Drake’s been to Cabo from the lyrics of Say What’s Real:

“Lost some of my hottest verses down in Cabo

So if you find a Blackberry with the side scroll

Sell that m*********r to any rapper that I know.”

And it’s not just Canadian celebs who love Los Cabos.

“Top stars including Drew Barrymore, George Clooney, Cameron Diaz, Jessica Alba, Oprah Winfrey, and Justin Timberlake frequent the Los Cabos shores to explore, kick back and imbibe like any other tourist traveller,” said the Tourism Board.

Are you read to go to Cabo too?