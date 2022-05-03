Arrest warrant issued for woman suspected of Metrotown stranger attacks

Police say new a new assault charge has been approved against a 32-year-old woman who’s accused of attacking strangers in Burnaby on at least two separate occasions.

The suspect’s name is Hayun Song, and on April 29 a BC-wide warrant was issued for her arrest. Police say they are attempting to bring her into custody.

The most recent incident occurred in Metrotown mall on March 14. Actress and singer-songwriter Zenia Marshall told Daily Hive that she was walking in the mall with a friend when a stranger shoved her with both hands.

Marshall staggered back and pulled out her phone to record the woman as she walked away.

“I definitely don’t want this to happen to other people,” Marshall said. “This person needs to be given the help that they need to stop doing this.”

Song is also facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm in connection with an April 2020 incident where an 84-year-old woman using a walker was tripped outside Metrotown Station.

She’s facing a third charge of assault for something that happened in February 2021, BC Court Services Online documents suggest.

According to Burnaby Now, Song was released on bail in February 2021 and her release order required her to report to a bail supervisor and attend forensic psychiatric services. The arrest warrant was reportedly issued last week after Song failed to comply with these conditions.