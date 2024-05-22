Metro Vancouver city named among best in Canada to juggle work and life

A Metro Vancouver city has been named among the best places in Canada to juggle work and life.

The District of North Vancouver was named third on the list, trailing just Lévis and Québec City, both in Quebec.

A new report from Point2Homes ranks the cities that best balance the “ultimate tightrope,” providing the best work-life balance.

One other BC city made the top 20 on the list of ranked cities, with Port Coquitlam coming in at number 20.

Referring to the District of North Vancouver, Point2Homes says, “Residents here enjoy a $106,000 after-tax median household income, a reasonable cost of utilities compared to other big cities, and even good air quality.”

In a blurb from Point2Homes, the report states, “Perhaps surprisingly, the District of North Vancouver, BC, offers working locals the opportunity to thrive both personally and professionally.”

Cities were scored in three categories: health and well-being, work intensity, and liveability. The City of North Vancouver was ranked first for health and well-being, while the District of North Vancouver was further down the list.

Some other Metro Vancouver locales were featured on the list of the best places to balance work and life: Vancouver ranked number 27 out of 100 cities; Surrey came in at number 63 overall but was ranked last for livability; and Richmond “boasts the highest life expectancy among all 100 cities.”

Victoria also got a “special shout out. ”

“Despite falling somewhere down the middle in terms of work-life balance, [Victoria] makes up for it with plenty of food and drinking places for happy hour after work.”

Point2Homes also looked at the top 10 BC cities.

Some BC locales have found other ways to offer a better work-life balance. For example, the City of Merritt introduced a four-day workweek for City staff.

What part of BC do you live in, and how do you feel about the work-life balance there? Let us know in the comments.