Morning mayhem: Several crashes result in major delays for Metro Vancouver commuters

Several crashes have resulted in major delays for commuters through Delta and Richmond on Thursday morning.

According to Drive BC, there have been a number of incidents or crashes impacting traffic around the Massey Tunnel.

While at least one of the issues has been cleared, the damage has already been done for drivers.

Many drivers made their way over to the Alex Fraser Bridge to avoid the incidents at the Massey Tunnel, but traffic on Highway 91 quickly backed up and caused delays for drivers on that route.

It’s not just drivers in Delta and Richmond experiencing delays on Thursday morning; a police incident is also causing big delays for the Port Mann Bridge.