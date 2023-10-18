NewsTransportationWeather

Soggy snarls: Traffic mess around Metro Vancouver as atmospheric river rains down

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Oct 18 2023, 5:29 pm
Soggy snarls: Traffic mess around Metro Vancouver as atmospheric river rains down
Apple Maps | Drive BC

Highways in Metro Vancouver have turned into parking lots for hundreds of drivers on Wednesday morning as an atmospheric river drenches the South Coast.

Drivers on Highway 99 travelling from Delta to Richmond were among those late to work as traffic remained backed up going through the Massey Tunnel long after the typical morning rush should have ended.

Drive BC

Hwy 99 from north of Hwy 17A overpass, looking north (Drive BC)

Another slow route: Highway 91. Motorists on the Alex Fraser moving southbound were in a stop-and-go situation for hours.

The heavy rain is not set to stop for a while, as a rainfall warning remains in effect until tonight for Vancouver, Burnaby, North Vancouver, and more.

Meanwhile, double the amount of rain is expected on eastern Vancouver Island through to Thursday, with areas like Victoria and Tofino forecast for even wetter weather.

Drive BC rain tower cam

Hwy 91 on Annacis Island at the Cliveden Ave Overpass, looking south. (Drive BC)

Many of the slowdowns are blamed on accidents, but as of 10 am Wednesday, there were no full highway closures for the busier routes.

“These accidents ruin everyone’s commutes,” one driver told Daily Hive.

This is a developing story. 

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop