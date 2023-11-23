Deep freeze: A spot in Canada feels like -52°C and is colder than Antarctica today

Extreme cold is blanketing a large portion of northern Canada this week, and one spot in the country is not only the coldest place on Earth today, but it’s colder than Antarctica.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, nearly half of the 10 coldest places on the planet Monday morning were in Canada.

The coldest place on the planet today is Eureka in Nunavut, with a brutal -39ºC, but with the wind chill, the temperature drops to a bone-chilling -52°C.

After our friends in Eureka, Amundsen-Scott in Antarctica claims second place, sitting at -33°C with a wind chill of -48°C.

Other places in Canada to crack the top 10 are Alert, Nunavut, at -31°C this morning and Grise Fiord Airport in Nunavut at -26°C.

The full list of the world’s chilliest spots can be found here.