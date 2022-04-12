Here we snow again: Blast of wintery weather set to hit Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada has issued a spring snowfall warning for parts of Metro Vancouver, saying snowfall could be “highly variable but impactful.”

The weather agency says up to 5 cms of snow could come down early Tuesday — particularly during the morning commute.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Higher elevations of Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Anmore could see the worst of it.

Environment Canada says, “The south coast remains under the influence of a cold and unstable airmass. A low pressure system offshore will draw in moisture resulting in convective flurries similar to Sunday’s weather across the Lower Mainland. While snow is possible even down to sea level, the higher elevations are more likely to see accumulating snow.”

“The snowfall accumulation will be highly variable and dependent on precipitation rate, and surface and air temperature. Current forecast guidance suggests the potential for near 5 cm of snow.”

As for the rest of Metro Vancouver, chances are we will see rain — but depending on where you are there could be a few flurries.

It was a wild weather weekend around the South Coast, with hail and thunder reported in some areas.