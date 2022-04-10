Aren’t we supposed to be getting April showers right about now? Well, it doesn’t look like Mother Nature got the memo because Vancouver Island and parts of the Gulf Islands got quite a bit of snow this morning.

According to Tyler Hamilton, digital meteorologist at Weather Network, Malahat Drive highway was quite slick with snow on April 10 at 4:12 am.

Malahat is slick as well, elevation 327m #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/B8lqEeHslt — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) April 10, 2022

While current traffic cams overlooking Malahat Drive show that the snow seems to have stopped for now at least, the snowfall was heavy enough to accumulate.

According to the Weather Network, snow across the BC coast at this time is “a rarity.” But there’s a possibility of more snow.

“There will be more chances of snow into early this week, along with the risk of scattered and pop-up thunderstorms,” states the article.

Needless to say, residents who woke up to all the snow this morning were definitely not impressed.

did you get snow last night? Here on Vancouver Island we have snow.. I think Sping is drunk and should Uber home …….. — 🇨🇦 Canucklehead 🇨🇦 (@AngryHungryBaby) April 10, 2022

Woke up to snow on Vancouver Island. Snow on my azaleas! Unreal, unnatural, unflippingbelievable. — Foster🇨🇦🇺🇦🌷🌻🌺 (@WiartonGma) April 10, 2022

One Vancouver Island resident said that they left Ontario because of the weather.

I did not think there was snow still. I am on the southern tip of Vancouver island. Just not seen whitecaps on the waters for over a week… and methinks up island some might be getting the white stuff. I left Ontario due to snow… — Snippits (@Sn1pp1ts) April 9, 2022

However, some certainly welcomed it.

Good morning from Salt Spring Island! ❄️@50ShadesofVan pic.twitter.com/lVqm1FTkJx — Ruth Anne Taves (@Sadesatie) April 10, 2022

According to the Weather Network, “colder than normal temperatures will gradually rise to closer to seasonal values for Easter weekend.”