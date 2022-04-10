NewsWeather

Residents baffled by April snow on Van Island and parts of Gulf Islands (PHOTOS)

Irish Mae Silvestre
Apr 10 2022, 7:29 pm
@Sadesatie/Twitter | @JessPopeye/Twitter

Aren’t we supposed to be getting April showers right about now? Well, it doesn’t look like Mother Nature got the memo because Vancouver Island and parts of the Gulf Islands got quite a bit of snow this morning.

According to Tyler Hamilton, digital meteorologist at Weather Network, Malahat Drive highway was quite slick with snow on April 10 at 4:12 am.

While current traffic cams overlooking Malahat Drive show that the snow seems to have stopped for now at least, the snowfall was heavy enough to accumulate.

Drive BC

According to the Weather Network, snow across the BC coast at this time is “a rarity.” But there’s a possibility of more snow.

“There will be more chances of snow into early this week, along with the risk of scattered and pop-up thunderstorms,” states the article.

Needless to say, residents who woke up to all the snow this morning were definitely not impressed.

One Vancouver Island resident said that they left Ontario because of the weather.

However, some certainly welcomed it.

According to the Weather Network, “colder than normal temperatures will gradually rise to closer to seasonal values for Easter weekend.”

