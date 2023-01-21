Metro Vancouver set to get dusting of snow this weekend

Hope you didn’t pack away your parkas just yet because we’re set to see a bit more snow this weekend.

In the afternoon on Friday, January 20, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

According to the agency, the statement is in effect for the following regions:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

ECCC is calling for up to five centimetres of snow over higher terrain on Saturday morning to the afternoon, tapering off Saturday evening.

As a cold front is set to move to the BC South Coast on Saturday, it will bring rain that could change to snow for parts of the Lower Mainland as temperatures say cool during the day.

Close to sea level, no significant accumulation is expected, but wet snow could be falling. However, locations above 200 metres in elevation, like Burnaby Mountain Conservation Area/SFU, will likely get between two and five centimetres of snow.

Looking at ECCC’s forecast for Vancouver, it seems fairly mild and not at all like our previous snow event.

So, while it might not be enough snow to cancel your plans, it’s still a good idea to take precautions and extra care on the roads.