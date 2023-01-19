Mix of snow in the forecast for Vancouver next week

Just when we thought it might be over, snow has once again appeared in the forecast.

According to The Weather Network, Vancouverites can expect to start their upcoming week with a mix of snow and rain.

It will even be a good idea to bundle up Monday as it’s expected to be the coldest day of the week.

The network predicts the temperature during the day to hit about 3°C but it will feel like 1°C.

The Weather Network is warning that “a return to classic Canadian winter” is headed to western Canada for the end of this month and February.

“Towards the start of February… the core of the cold air will likely settle in across the western half of the country,” a statement from the network reads.