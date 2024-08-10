Cherished East Vancouver venue in danger of being gone forever

Vancouver has lost some notable institutions over the years, and now another cherished cultural space in East Van is in danger of being lost for good.

The Wise Hall, located in East Vancouver on 1882 Adanac Street just off Commercial Drive, is making a “Hail Mary” attempt to keep its space open and alive.

Current leaders of the Wise Hall launched a fundraiser to “Save the Wise.”

They’re hoping to raise $200,000, but since May, they have only raised around $70,000 of that figure.

According to a press release shared by the Wise Hall, much of the turmoil stems from previous management, which left the space in July.

“We knew that there had been a lack of consistent record keeping, staying on top of financials and followthrough. Since then, our volunteer board has learned the full scope of work that wasn’t being done and the significant impact this has had on the financial and operational health of the Wise.”

They’ve since revamped their business model, and current leaders feel that the new model is “set for success.”

But they still need financial stability to move forward. They’re also looking for volunteer financial and administrative experts to join the fight to keep it alive.

Vanessa Violini, director at large with the Wise Hall, said the disorder became apparent last fall.

“Since the new year, there has been a gradual reveal of issues to the mostly new board that has steadily gained speed and traction in the last couple of months,” Violini told Daily Hive.

Violini added that the issues facing the Wise Hall are “symptomatic of bigger issues.”

“We, as a community need to be asking ourselves to reinvest our time and attention into fostering arts and cultural spaces. Gathering places and artistic expression are paramount to introducing and keeping conversations alive that contribute to the well-being of society as a whole.”

We asked if the City could do more for institutions like the Wise Hall.

“It would be great to see aggressive property tax breaks for organizations that contribute to the cultural fabric of this city.”

The Wise Hall board and staff are also asking the public to spread the word about the Wise Hall.

“Share why you love the Wise with a sign, a video, or just a simple share on social media.”

Save the Wise is the tagline that the cultural space is using to spur support. Canadian icon Nardwuar recently gave the Wise Hall a shout-out.

Many folks have responded by sharing their efforts or donating to the cause. Many are also trying to get the attention of local celebrities like Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen.

“Be a shame to lose this to the void,” one user on social media said.

The Wise Hall, also known as the Wise Club, has a rich history in Vancouver as a community space. According to Places That Matter, the building was conceived over 100 years ago.