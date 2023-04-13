The new-build affordable housing strategy of Metro Vancouver Regional District will be rolled out with the financial support of the Government of British Columbia.

BC minister of housing Ravi Kahlon announced today the provincial government has reached a memorandum of understanding with the regional district to build about 2,000 new affordable homes within the Metro Vancouver region over the next decade.

Through crown corporation BC Housing, the provincial government will support the affordable housing locations previously identified as priority sites by the regional district.

The first phase entails five project locations across the region, which will create 660 new affordable homes, supported by $158 million in provincial funding over the next three years. Two projects will be located in Burnaby, while Vancouver, Coquitlam, and Pitt Meadows will each have one project.

The regional district is also providing land and financial contributions valued at more than $217 million over 10 years. The regional district’s Metro Vancouver Housing Corporation is leading the effort.

Additional provincial funding for more project locations under future phases will be announced at a later date.

The provincial government’s partnership with the regional district is part of its Broader Homes for People Action Plan, which was announced last week.

“Our government has signalled that we are committed to working with local governments to address the urgent need for housing in our province and deliver the homes people need, faster,” said Kahlon in a statement today.

“The new units created through this partnership with Metro Vancouver will help create more affordable, sustainable and safer communities. We will continue to work with our partners to build safe and affordable housing that enables people thrive.”

These are the regional district’s first five affordable housing project sites in partnership with the provincial government:

788 West 13th Avenue, Vancouver

The second phase of Heather Place at 788 West 13th Avenue is located just south of Vancouver General Hospital within Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood. The site is under a 10-minute walk from SkyTrain’s future Oak-VGH Station.

It will be a six-storey building with 87 units for low to moderate-income households, with construction anticipated to begin Fall 2023 for a completion date in late 2025.

7730 6th Street, Burnaby

The Connection, previously known as Eastburn Square, will be a new six-storey building at 7730 6th Street in Burnaby’s Eastburn neighbourhood, replacing 30 ageing townhomes. There will be 170 new family-oriented affordable rental homes, plus an in-home childcare facility. Construction is expected to begin in early 2024.

7388 Southwynde Avenue, Burnaby

The Steller will be built on the City of Burnaby-owned vacant site of 7388 Southwynde Avenue, located on the south side of Byrne Creek Ravine Park. This property will be leased to the regional district to build a six-storey building with about 120 family-oriented rental homes, plus a non-profit childcare facility. Construction could begin later this year or in 2024.

1144 Inlet Street, Coquitlam

Few details are available at this time on the redevelopment plans for 1144 Inlet Street in Coquitlam, but with an area of 4.4 acres, this is by far the largest of the regional district’s first five project sites. It is currently occupied by the 1982-built Malaspina Village, which is a neighbourhood of 67 townhouses.

According to the municipal government’s 2020-approved Coquitlam City Centre Area Plan, building heights of up to six storeys are permitted for the Malaspina Village location.

Earlier this week, Daily Hive Urbanized reported the details of local developer Ledingham McAllister’s proposal to redevelop the adjacent eight-acre site of 1145 Inlet Street into over 1,100 new homes, called Stratford Wynd. For the same reason, in accordance with the City Centre Area Plan, eight of the nine new buildings at Stratford Wynd will reach about six storeys in height.

A preliminary conceptual artistic rendering of Stratford Wynd shows the six-storey development potential of the adjacent Malaspina Village site in the background.

19085 119B Avenue, Pitt Meadows

The Heron will be a six-storey building at 19085 199B Avenue in Pitt Meadows — situated northeast of Pitt Meadows Regional Airport, and just west of Pitt Meadows’ Seniors Activity Centre, Family Recreation Centre, City Hall, and Elementary School. There will be 115 non-market rental homes and a non-profit childcare facility. This project is currently going through the municipal approval process, with site preparation and construction expected between Fall 2023 and Summer 2025.