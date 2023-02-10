NewsCrime

Prolific “grandparent scam” prompts public warning from Metro Vancouver police (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 10 2023, 9:11 pm
Prolific “grandparent scam” prompts public warning from Metro Vancouver police (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
VPD | NWPD

Multiple Metro Vancouver police forces are warning about a man they believe to be the same suspect involved in a “grandparent scam.”

Vancouver police call it a “prolific seniors scam,” asking the public to contact police if anyone recognizes the suspect.

In the most recent case, an 81-year-old man received a phone call from someone identifying themself as a police officer. He was told he needed to provide $12,000 in bail money because his grandson was arrested on drug charges.

“Later that day, a suspect came to the victim’s door, collected the cash, and was caught on camera.”

New Westminster Police had a similar story about a senior receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer, suggesting their grandson had been arrested and needed a large sum of money for bail.

“A suspect met the senior outside their residence to collect the cash.”

Police are describing the suspect as a man in his thirties, around 6’3″ tall, with a medium build and shoulder-length black braids pulled back into a ponytail.

vancouver grandparent scam

VPD

In each case, the suspect wore a surgical mask, identifying himself as a “court courier.”

Metro Vancouver police forces are asking residents to speak to their loved ones about this grandparent scam in case their relatives have been unknowing victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call New West Police at 604-525-5411 referencing file 23-2012 or VPD’s Financial Crime Unit at 604-717-0503.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.