Prolific “grandparent scam” prompts public warning from Metro Vancouver police (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Multiple Metro Vancouver police forces are warning about a man they believe to be the same suspect involved in a “grandparent scam.”

Vancouver police call it a “prolific seniors scam,” asking the public to contact police if anyone recognizes the suspect.

In the most recent case, an 81-year-old man received a phone call from someone identifying themself as a police officer. He was told he needed to provide $12,000 in bail money because his grandson was arrested on drug charges.

“Later that day, a suspect came to the victim’s door, collected the cash, and was caught on camera.”

New Westminster Police had a similar story about a senior receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer, suggesting their grandson had been arrested and needed a large sum of money for bail.

“A suspect met the senior outside their residence to collect the cash.”

#VPDNews: Do you recognize this man? He’s suspected of scamming an 81-year-old man out of $12,000. The senior thought he was providing bail money for his grandson. If you see or know this suspect, please call 604-717-0503 or Crime Stoppers. https://t.co/1xPjEw5VJz pic.twitter.com/CDRFBDcf5n — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 10, 2023

Police are describing the suspect as a man in his thirties, around 6’3″ tall, with a medium build and shoulder-length black braids pulled back into a ponytail.

In each case, the suspect wore a surgical mask, identifying himself as a “court courier.”

Metro Vancouver police forces are asking residents to speak to their loved ones about this grandparent scam in case their relatives have been unknowing victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call New West Police at 604-525-5411 referencing file 23-2012 or VPD’s Financial Crime Unit at 604-717-0503.