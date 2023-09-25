Mounties are investigating after receiving reports of “suspicious signs” advertising a “whites-only” moms and tots group in two BC cities.

Over the weekend, a photo of the exclusionary sign was shared online after it was apparently spotted at a bus stop in Port Coquitlam.

The poster advertises a space for parents with white children to “escape forced ‘diversity’ and join other proud parents of European children.”

In a statement Monday, Coquitlam RCMP said an investigation is underway “to determine if there is any criminality involved” and that it had received reports of signs being spotted in Coquitlam as well.

The photos shared on the Instagram page Black Vancouver quickly spread online, with many expressing outrage, including Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West.

The mayor tweeted early Monday morning, “This vile garbage isn’t welcome in our community, or anywhere else.”

In a comment left on the Black Vancouver Instagram photo, the City of Port Coquitlam said after the signs were brought to its attention that “bylaw officers are out taking them down.”

However, in a follow-up email to Daily Hive, it said bylaw officers deployed to the area could not find the signs “as they were already taken down.”

The mayor suggested the signs were “Perhaps being removed by someone else.”

“Bylaw officers have also checked other bus stops to ensure none have been left up,” the City added.

The City of Port Coquitlam said it condemns “the promotion of hatred” and is encouraging the community to report incidents such as this to the RCMP at 604-945-1550.

