If you take Highway 99 through Metro Vancouver, you will want to take note of the times the route will be closed as crews start to repair a damaged overpass.

The Highway 17A cross over Highway 99 was damaged in the summer when it was hit by an over-height truck, and repairs were delayed until 2024 in hopes of inconveniencing fewer people over the holiday season.

But that time is now.

Starting Monday, January 8, drivers will have to deal with nightly closures on Highway 17A as crews complete demolition work, as well as partial closures on Highway 99 and Highway 17A over three weekends.

“During the closures of Highway 99 southbound, travellers heading to BC Ferries’ Tsawwassen terminal from Richmond, Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster and points beyond are strongly advised to redirect via Highway 91 southbound over the Alex Fraser Bridge to Highway 17 westbound to avoid lengthy delays,” the ministry warned.

Here are the closure dates:

Friday, Jan. 12 until Sunday, Jan. 14:

* Highway 17A southbound closed: Friday from 7 pm until Sunday at 5 pm (day and night)

* Highway 99 southbound closed: Friday from 10 pm until Sunday at 5 pm (day and night)

* Highway 17A northbound will remain open.

Friday, Jan. 19 until Sunday, Jan. 21:

* Highway 17A southbound closed: Friday from 7 pm until Sunday at 5 pm (day and night)

* Highway 99 southbound closed: Friday 10 pm until Sunday at 5 pm (day and night)

* Highway 17A northbound will remain open.

Friday, Jan. 26 until Saturday, Jan. 27:

* Highway 17A southbound closed: Friday from 7 pm until Saturday at 5 pm (night and day)

* Highway 99 will remain open.

“In addition to these weekend closures, Highway 17A will be fully closed southbound every night from 7 pm until 5 am, beginning Jan. 8. The structure carrying traffic northbound over Highway 99 will remain open. Access to Highway 99 northbound will be maintained via the loop ramp only,” the Ministry of Transportation said.

⚠️@CityofDeltaBC #BCHwy17A/#BCHwy99 travellers: Repairs to the Hwy17A overpass begin Jan 8, nightly southbound lane closures + scheduled full weekend closures required for ~8 weeks Schedules, detours on project page: https://t.co/L5nKXVHoVm More info: https://t.co/L5nKXVHoVm — BC Transportation (@TranBC) January 5, 2024

“When Highway 17A southbound is closed, drivers who want to cross Highway 99 from the River Road direction must detour north through the George Massey Tunnel to Steveston Interchange and back southbound on Highway 99 to Highway 17A southbound,” the ministry added.

Work is expected to be complete around March, weather permitting.