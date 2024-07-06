Environment Canada has issued an official heat warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, just as summer is kicking in.

The warning from the federal government’s meteorological service states that elevated temperatures are expected to begin Sunday and remain through at least the middle of the week.

Temperatures will be in the range of the low to mid 30s, with warmer temperatures inland and cooler temperatures near water due to its moderating effects. Overnight lows during this period will be near 17°C.

On Sunday, the first day of the heating warning, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 26°C near water and 32°C inland. With humidity, the temperatures will reach 32°C near water and 38°C inland.

“A building ridge of high pressure over the region is ushering in very high temperatures beginning Sunday,” reads the warning issued Saturday afternoon.

“The hot temperatures are expected to moderate by the latter half of next week, but the exact timing is currently uncertain.”

Symptoms of heat-related illness include heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, high body temperature, and the worsening of some health conditions.