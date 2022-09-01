NewsTransportationUrbanized

Gas prices dip as low as $1.82 in Metro Vancouver ahead of Labour Day long weekend

Sep 1 2022, 5:38 pm
Irish Mae Silvestre/Daily Hive

If you need to fill up at the gas tank, we have some good news to start your month: prices have dipped around Metro Vancouver. 

As of Thursday morning, Gas Buddy reported that a Super Save in Richmond and Burnaby is offering fuel for as low as $1.829.

Across other parts of Metro Vancouver, drivers can find gas for $1.849 at several stations like Esso in Burnaby and Vancouver and Chevron in Richmond and North Vancouver.

According to Gas Wizard, the cost of fuel will continue to dip Friday as many head out for the Labour Day long weekend. 

While gas prices in Metro Vancouver have yet to normalize to the lows we saw back in February of this year when prices hovered around $1.69. Prices have also come a long way from record-breaking prices in June. 

Just a few months ago, prices shot up between $2.344 and $2.369. 

Gas Buddy/Screenshot

ICBC offered drivers a one-time rebate of $110 in March in response to high gas prices.

With files from Amir Ali

