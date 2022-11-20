NewsUrbanized

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver drop to lowest level since February

Nov 20 2022, 12:49 am
Adam Melnyk/Shutterstock

Drivers in Metro Vancouver had to do a double-take this morning as gas prices dumped.

Earlier this week, experts predicted a drop in gas prices. Now, we’re seeing prices at the pump be the absolute lowest in recent memory.

gas

Gas price map of Vancouver on Saturday, November 19/Gas Buddy

On Saturday, November 19, prices at pumps were reportedly as low as $1.64, as per Gas Buddy, whose retail price data shows that this is the lowest price seen since February 2022. The average price at the pump on Saturday was around $1.71.

gas

Gas Buddy

Daily Hive spoke with Paul Pasco with Kalibrate Canada, who said that after a dip like this, prices would likely stabilize soon.

The cost of gas has fallen significantly since its all-time high in late September/early October. Still, what we consider “cheap gas” today was highway robbery just one year ago.

While gas companies in Canada are reporting record-high profits, most of us are just grateful for a tiny break at the pump this weekend.

What do you think of the recent dip in gas prices?

With files from Daily Hive Staff.

