Gas prices in Metro Vancouver drop to lowest level since February

Drivers in Metro Vancouver had to do a double-take this morning as gas prices dumped.

Earlier this week, experts predicted a drop in gas prices. Now, we’re seeing prices at the pump be the absolute lowest in recent memory.

On Saturday, November 19, prices at pumps were reportedly as low as $1.64, as per Gas Buddy, whose retail price data shows that this is the lowest price seen since February 2022. The average price at the pump on Saturday was around $1.71.

Daily Hive spoke with Paul Pasco with Kalibrate Canada, who said that after a dip like this, prices would likely stabilize soon.

The cost of gas has fallen significantly since its all-time high in late September/early October. Still, what we consider “cheap gas” today was highway robbery just one year ago.

While gas companies in Canada are reporting record-high profits, most of us are just grateful for a tiny break at the pump this weekend.

What do you think of the recent dip in gas prices?

With files from Daily Hive Staff.