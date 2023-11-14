Wet weekend: Passengers of a Metro Vancouver bus endure coolant leak

Despite the rain storms over the weekend in Metro Vancouver, some passengers were subjected to even wetter conditions when a TransLink bus experienced a leak.

On Sunday, while travelling towards the BC Ferries Horseshoe Bay terminal, some passengers on a bus were sprayed with coolant due to a leak from its roof.

The leak resulted in slippery conditions, and according to the post, two people had slipped and were hurt. However, Translink denies any injuries were reported.

In a statement, TransLink explained to Daily Hive how the situation went down.

“On Sunday morning, a bus operating on Route 257 towards Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal experienced a coolant leak near the terminal. The bus engine was shut off immediately, and the bus was taken out of service for repairs. No injuries or complaints were reported,” a representative said.

A video of the incident posted online shows an extensive amount of liquid filling the bus as passengers walk off.

As a precautionary measure, passengers were instructed to move away from the ferry terminal and wait.

According to the post, they waited for more than 40 minutes before walking back to the terminal. Many of them were still wet from the liquid.

TransLink has confirmed that “maintenance was the issue, and the bus was taken out of service and has now been repaired.”

​​