NewsTransportationUrbanized

Wet weekend: Passengers of a Metro Vancouver bus endure coolant leak

Samantha Holomay
Samantha Holomay
|
Nov 14 2023, 9:20 pm
Wet weekend: Passengers of a Metro Vancouver bus endure coolant leak
Margarita Young/Shutterstock

Despite the rain storms over the weekend in Metro Vancouver, some passengers were subjected to even wetter conditions when a TransLink bus experienced a leak.

On Sunday, while travelling towards the BC Ferries Horseshoe Bay terminal, some passengers on a bus were sprayed with coolant due to a leak from its roof.

The leak resulted in slippery conditions, and according to the post, two people had slipped and were hurt. However, Translink denies any injuries were reported.

In a statement, TransLink explained to Daily Hive how the situation went down.

“On Sunday morning, a bus operating on Route 257 towards Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal experienced a coolant leak near the terminal. The bus engine was shut off immediately, and the bus was taken out of service for repairs. No injuries or complaints were reported,” a representative said.

@emmzz.b This was a first😬 #bctransit #bctranslink #vancouver #bc #bus #emergencystop #coolantleak #bcferries #whack #wtf #vancouverlife #vancouvertiktok #chemicals ♬ Lil Boo Thang – Paul Russell

A video of the incident posted online shows an extensive amount of liquid filling the bus as passengers walk off.

As a precautionary measure, passengers were instructed to move away from the ferry terminal and wait.

According to the post, they waited for more than 40 minutes before walking back to the terminal. Many of them were still wet from the liquid.

TransLink has confirmed that “maintenance was the issue, and the bus was taken out of service and has now been repaired.”

​​

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Samantha HolomaySamantha Holomay
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop