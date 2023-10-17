Any form of an upgraded arterial bus service linking Metrotown and Richmond City Centre via the Knight Street Bridge will not be happening after all.

In a meeting Monday evening, Richmond City Council overwhelmingly rejected any endorsement of TransLink’s proposal to establish a new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service on the corridor linking the city centres of Richmond and Burnaby — between the Canada Line’s Richmond-Brighouse Station and the Expo Line’s Metrotown Station.

Not only did City Council reject TransLink’s BRT proposal, but they also refused to support City of Richmond’s staff’s recommendation to request TransLink downgrade the service to the RapidBus standard, with this route to be known as the R7 RapidBus.

This decision will likely mean the region’s investments will be made in another area of Metro Vancouver.

Ahead of the meeting, City staff outlined in a report to City Council that they were against TransLink’s BRT concept as it would require fully physically separated bus-only lanes, with barriers preventing general vehicle traffic from entering the dedicated right-of-way for buses. This would result in major traffic congestion and delays, particularly for existing roadways that are four lanes wide or two lanes in each direction, according to City staff.

City staff’s recommendation to City Council was to approve a request to TransLink to launch the service as a lower-tier RapidBus with HOV lanes, but city councillors were not convinced this would be sufficient to address their traffic impact concerns.

Within Richmond, the R7 RapidBus was proposed to run along short segments of No. 3 Road, Lansdowne Road, and Garden City Road, before traversing along Cambie Road to reach the Knight Street Bridge.

“I’m sorry, I can’t support any of this. I think it’s very ill thought out. I’m trying to imagine losing a lane of traffic. Even if there’s an HOV on Lansdowne, Garden City, Cambie, and forget about the Vancouver nightmare,” said city councillor Carol Day during the meeting. “I don’t want to be committed to something that isn’t workable.”

When Day emphatically asked whether TransLink is “serious” about removing one general vehicle lane in each direction on the Knight Street Bridge, City staff clarified that the current expectation is the region’s bridges will not be touched for TransLink’s BRT strategy.

Day also cast doubt on whether TransLink would cover the cost of building on- and off-ramps at where Cambie Road meets the Knight Street highway, given that an interchange does not exist at this location.

“Who is going to pay for that ? TransLink? I’m not buying that!” she exclaimed.

City councillor Bill McNulty added, “I don’t want to see us give up a lane for buses only. We don’t have any metrics.” McNulty was amongst several city councillors who lamented a perceived lack of details from the public transit authority.

During the deliberations, it was also suggested that a BRT or RapidBus service with a frequency of about every 10 minutes did not warrant its own dedicated bus lanes.

Moreover, city councillors also made comments asserting that the new service is not a priority for Richmond, and they would rather see expansion and improvement projects solely within their municipal jurisdiction.

“I see what we’re discussing today is a bit of a waste of time. It’s not a local priority,” said city councillor Michael Wolfe, adding that he would rather see light rail transit, an expansion of Highway 91, and a restoration of the No. 480 express bus route between Bridgeport Station and the University of British Columbia (UBC) campus.

“At this table, we should be discussing projects that benefit the majority of our residents and users, not half with another municipality that isn’t even endorsing this. I think it’s definitely out of order the way things are being handled here,” continued Wolfe.

Within Vancouver and Burnaby, after crossing the Knight Street Bridge, the R7 RapidBus would use a short segment of Marine Drive, then Victoria Drive, 49th Avenue, Imperial Avenue, and Willingdon Avenue, before arriving at Metrotown.

The City of Vancouver has endorsed bus-priority measures for corridors such as 49th Avenue, but its approval came short of directly endorsing a BRT route for any corridor. The City of Burnaby has only indicated its support for the North Shore BRT route linking Park Royal in West Vancouver, Brentwood, and Metrotown via the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

City councillor Laura Gillanders also echoed the desire for a reinstatement of the No. 480 express bus. She disagreed with TransLink’s rationale that the 2020-launched R4 41st Avenue RapidBus to UBC via a transfer with the Canada Line at Oakridge-41st Avenue Station is an adequate alternative.

According City staff, the proposed BRT corridor between Richmond-Brighouse Station and Metrotown Station has the third highest per km ridership amongst the nine BRT routes being considered across the region.

BRT or RapidBus on this corridor would be a replacement of the existing No. 430 bus route between Richmond-Brighouse Station and Metrotown Station via the Knight Street Bridge, which is the 33rd busiest bus route out of over 200 TransLink bus routes.

In 2022, the No. 430 saw 1.87 million annual boardings, 5,610 average weekday boardings, 4,540 average Saturday boardings, and 3,670 average Sunday/holiday boardings. This is down from its pre-pandemic 2019 ridership of 2.186 million annual boardings, 6,810 average weekday boardings, 4,540 average Saturday boardings, and 3,670 average Sunday/holiday boardings.

TransLink first envisioned a RapidBus (previously called the B-Line) service on this corridor a decade ago, and the 2020 completion of Richmond-Brighouse Station’s off-street bus exchange was part of the preparations. The idea to upgrade the plans for the long-proposed R7 RapidBus into BRT first arose about two years ago.

City councillors also made comments suggesting the process is being rushed, but City staff explained that TransLink wants to receive some measure of support from the municipal governments before performing any further design and planning work.

In late October 2023, the Mayors’ Council and TransLink will finalize the list of the first projects under the 10-year priorities for public transit expansion and improvements between 2025 and 2035. Municipal governments are being asked to demonstrate their level of support ahead of the decision.

This follows West Vancouver’s B-Line debacle in early 2019, when local residents and businesses fought against HOV lanes and curbside parking changes needed to accommodate the North Shore B-Line route’s westernmost terminus of Dundarave. After months of public backlash, and only after TransLink created detailed designs, the District of West Vancouver Council endorsed a truncated B-Line route terminating at Park Royal, with the service now known as the R2 Marine Drive RapidBus.

Some of TransLink’s cost savings from the decision to not have the R2 RapidBus reach Ambleside and Dundarave were redirected towards expediting the R6 Scott Road RapidBus in Surrey and Delta, which is now expected to launch in early 2024.

So far, the municipal governments of Burnaby, Delta, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, and Surrey have expressed clear support for the BRT proposals that serve their jurisdiction.