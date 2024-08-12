NewsTransportationUrbanized

Cyclist claims wire left across bike lane on busy Metro Vancouver bridge

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
Aug 12 2024, 10:56 pm
A disturbing allegation has been put in the hands of North Vancouver RCMP after a cyclist said they found a wire tied across the bike lane on the Second Narrows Bridge.

According to Mounties, the report came in on Saturday, and a member of the public said they discovered it on Friday while biking on the east side of the bridge on the north end.

Wire across bike path on Ironworkers bridge
byu/narwhalsies invancouvercycling

“The cyclist removed the wire to prevent anyone from being injured and reported the incident to the Police the next day,” the release reads in part.

“We are extremely fortunate that no one was injured by the wire,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak. “We’re asking anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity or has information related to this incident to come forward.”

It’s not the first time that reports of a wire across a bike path have made headlines in BC, with reports of injuries in recent years and investigations into sabotage.

