Messi takes selfie with field-invading young fan in Toronto

Toronto FC played host to the world’s biggest soccer star in Lionel Messi on Saturday, and one fan risked it all to get a picture with him.

Though Messi wasn’t in the starting lineup today for Inter Miami, he substituted in for a 30-minute stint during the second half, much to the delight of many of those in attendance who had spent hundreds of dollars on their tickets to see him.

A young fan in attendance at BMO Field on Saturday for Toronto FC’s final home game against the season decided that he’d like to take what surely is going to be the most memorable photo of his life so far.

Late in the second half, the fan hopped the barrier from the seats and sprinted towards midfield, where Messi was standing.

Lionel Messi waives off security to take a picture with a young fan at Inter Miami/Toronto FC game pic.twitter.com/RJerrF5JgR — Jordy (@scoopittypoop) October 5, 2024

Though security initially tried to stop the fan from reaching Messi, the Miami and Argentina star waived them off and granted his wish of a selfie.

Following the youngster’s antics, a pair of fully grown adults decided to try their luck to say hello to Messi as well, though the field security and police officers in attendance were a bit more aggressive escorting them off the pitch, as they were tackled to the ground in the process.

Following the third incident, an announcement then rang out over the public address system that all those who ran onto the field would be indefinitely banned from all MLSE venues, which includes Scotiabank Arena and Coca-Cola Coliseum as well as BMO Field.

The pitch invaders didn’t exactly inspire good karma for the local crowd, however.

With Toronto’s playoff hopes hanging on by a thread already, they conceded a 93rd minute goal to Miami, the only score of the night, to suffer a 1-0 loss that likely ended their shot at the MLS playoffs.