Messi mania overtakes Toronto as he hits the pitch at BMO Field

Lionel Messi didn’t play the whole match, but BMO Field got to play host to arguably the biggest soccer star of all time on Saturday afternoon for Toronto FC’s final match of the 2024 regular season.

Toronto controlled the pace for much of the match, but a late 93rd minute goal by Miami’s Leonardo Campana proved to be the only one of the match.

Two-man game. 🤝 Suarez & Campana combine to give Miami the lead LATE. pic.twitter.com/H8l3VX66aX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 5, 2024

While a sold-out stadium had spent hundreds or even thousands of dollars for the shot at seeing the 37-year-old Argentinian star play, fans in attendance might’ve been worried only able to see him running around for a few moments or catching a glimpse of his bus on the way in without getting in the match.

Messi Mania in Toronto: pic.twitter.com/jjMbKvO3vg — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) October 5, 2024

Messi was left out of the starting lineup and did not take part in the traditional pregame warmup, adding to the doubt that he’d play today.

Moments into the second half, Messi brought some of the crowd to their feet by warming up alongside his teammates. In the 60th minute with the match tied 0-0 Miami opted for a double substitution, bringing in Messi alongside his former Barcelona teammate in Sergio Busquets, much to the delight of many fans in attendance.

Later in the half, Uruguayan national team star and longtime teammate of Messi Luis Suarez also came into the game for the visitors.

In the closing minutes of the match, a pair of pitch invaders — one who appeared to be a young teenager, and another full grown man, were escorted away from the field after attempting to get close to Messi. While the first invader was cheered by the crowd, the second didn’t have the same fate.

Outside of not wanting to disappoint the fans, the eight-time Ballon D’Or winner didn’t have much to play for.

On Wednesday night, Miami wrapped up the MLS Supporters’ Shield for the 2024 season, meaning they won the regular season crown as the top seed with the best record league-wide. Essentially, Miami’s remaining two regular season games have no bearing on their playoff seeding, giving the team the possibility of resting their star man, though they can now set the MLS all-time points record with a win in their final game on October 19 against New England.

For Toronto, meanwhile, their playoff hopes are hanging in the balance, with their destiny now out of their hands.

Toronto will be keeping their eye on DC United’s match against New England later tonight, as well as the Philadelphia Union taking on the Columbus Crew. Toronto currently sits tied on points with DC and Philadelphia, but both of those teams have two games remaining, whereas Toronto is now done their schedule.

Here’s the official criteria from the MLS of Toronto FC’s missing the postseason, following the result today at BMO:

Toronto lose vs. Miami AND D.C. win/draw at New England or…

D.C. win/draw at New England Toronto lose vs. Miami AND Philadelphia win/draw at Columbus or…

In any case, at least Toronto fans were able to take in a spectacle at what’s likely their last time at BMO Field this season.

