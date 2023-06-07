Canadian wildfires cover Yankee Stadium in eerie smoke

Canadians aren’t the only ones feeling the effects of the wildfires throughout the country.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre has reported that there are upwards of 400 separate wildfires in the country currently, centred mainly in Alberta, BC, and Quebec, with Americans being the latest to suffer from the effects of the blazes.

On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, local fans were met by an eerie smoke enveloping their local ballpark ahead of the game between the Yankees and visiting Chicago White Sox.

Sky isn’t the best and smells kinda funny. pic.twitter.com/1R3I0eZrir — Mario Gomez😁🚂☔️ (@marioagomez_1) June 6, 2023

With smoke heading down to New York from wildfires across the country, the historic ballpark was covered in an odd haze that seemed straight out of a low-budget apocalypse film.

There is no filter on this. This is what it looks like at Yankee Stadium right now. pic.twitter.com/enxMlmOpx8 — Madyson (@Majorleaguemadd) June 6, 2023

However, the game continued as scheduled, with the listed attendance ranked 38,049.

Though fans and media were quick to point out the conditions, the host Yankees supposedly didn’t have much more than a passing conversation about it.

“It looked odd out there, but didn’t really think about it,” Yankees skipper Aaron Boone said postgame via NorthJersey.com’s Pete Caldera, adding it wasn’t much of a discussion topic amongst his team.

New York’s air quality rating hit above 200 on Tuesday evening, reaching the second-worst air quality in the world after New Delhi, India.

Back in Canada, the air quality hasn’t been much better. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special air quality statement for Toronto on Tuesday due to high levels of air pollution, with cities nationwide being affected by the fires.

The Yankees fell to the White Sox by a 3-2 score, while the Blue Jays beat the Astros 5-1 back at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. Both teams are set to continue their respective series on Wednesday evening, though there’s always a possibility the game gets postponed should the extreme conditions persist.