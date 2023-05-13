People who recently visited a local Mcdonald’s location in Vancouver are being warned of possible exposure to hepatitis A.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued the warning on Friday night to urge those who dined at the 3695 Lougheed Hwy location on any of the following dates to see their healthcare provider if they experience symptoms of the disease.

Dates of potential exposures:

· April 19th, 2023 – 8am to 4pm

· April 21st, 2023 – 12pm – 7:30pm

· April 23rd, 2023 – 8am – 4pm

· April 26th, 2023 – 8am – 4pm

· April 27th, 2023 – 7am – 2pm

· April 28th, 2023 – 7am – 3pm

· April 29th, 2023 – 7am – 3pm

· April 30th, 2023 – 8am – 4pm

· May 2nd, 2023 – 7am – 3pm

· May 4th , 2023 – 8am – 4pm

· May 8th , 2023 – 6am – 11am

· May 9th, 2023 – 6am – 9am

While the risk is low, experts say it’s important to monitor for symptoms if they consumed food at this location and on these dates.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A

· Feeling very tired

· Feeling sick to your stomach and not feeling hungry

· Losing weight without trying

· Pain on the right side of the belly, under the rib cage (where your liver is)

· Fever

· Sore muscles

· Yellow skin and eyes (jaundice), dark urine, and clay-coloured stools

“Getting immunized with one dose of hepatitis A vaccine can help to prevent infection if given within two weeks of exposure. Therefore, VCH recommends immunization with hepatitis A vaccine for anyone who dined at this restaurant from April 29th – May 9th,” the health authority said.