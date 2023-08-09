McDonald's to launch meal dedicated to items famously featured in pop culture

McDonald’s Canada is giving patrons the opportunity to enjoy a delicious front-row experience next week as the Golden Arches is launching something all about film and pop culture.

The fast-food giant’s new offering, the “As Feature In Meal,” features an array of notable menu items that have appeared throughout film, television, and music over the years.

Beginning August 14, McDonald’s will drop this notable new meal in 100+ countries, including participating locations in Canada.

The limited-time-only offer will give folks a choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, or a Big Mac sandwich along with medium World Famous Fries and a medium fountain drink.

On top of the curated grub, the As Featured In Meal will have the option to add the newly-branded Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce inspired by Marvel Studios’ Loki season 2, which is streaming October 6 on Disney+.

“It’s not only our real-life fans who have a go-to order; for decades, our favourite movie and TV characters have, too,” said Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald’s.

“The As Featured In Meal is our biggest Famous Order yet, celebrating the most memorable McDonald’s references across the world of entertainment.”

McDonald’s has also partnered with London-based skate and streetwear brand Palace to create custom merch for this drop.

Fans who get the As Featured In Meal can scan the QR code on the packaging and get access to the exclusive collab merch line.

This A-list meal is available starting August 14 for a limited time on the McDonald’s app, in-restaurant and via the Drive Thru at participating restaurants in Canada.