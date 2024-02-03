McDavid wins $1 million at NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid has won the NHL’s All-Star Skills Competition.

McDavid, competing against 11 others in the event, was able to place first in the fastest skater event, the accuracy shooting, and the obstacle course. With the victory, he wins the $1 million prize.

McDavid wins the All-Star Skills Competition 🔥 And $1M 🤑 pic.twitter.com/VzJblJJd7N — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 3, 2024



The Oilers captain struggled in both the passing and one-on-one challenges, but was able to do so well in the others he competed in that it ultimately didn’t matter. The 27-year-old, who helped design the competitions at this year’s event, didn’t disappoint the crowd in attendance at Scotiabank Arena.



“It’s always fun to compete against these guys, 12 of the best players in the world,” McDavid said to PK Subban after winning the event.

The NHL chose to add a $1 million prize to this year’s Skills Competition in order to increase the competition, and it seemed to work. For the most part, the players appeared to be very engaged, which made it an extremely exciting event for those in attendance as well as those watching on TV.

4/4 in 9.158 🤯 McDavid picks up another one with the Accuracy Shooting title 🎯@Rogers | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/dzYMvdnV8v — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 3, 2024

While McDavid was favoured to win this event, he had some stiff competition. Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar, who won the hardest shot event, was right on his tail throughout the entire competition, and wound up finishing second.

McDavid and the rest of the NHL’s All-Stars will compete in tomorrow’s game, scheduled for 3:00 pm ET, before heading back to their respective cities to finish out the 2023-24 season.

For McDavid, he and his Oilers teammates next game will be played at T-Mobile Arena versus the Vegas Golden Knights on February 6th. It will be a huge game for the Oilers, as they have a chance to tie the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest-ever winning streak at 17.