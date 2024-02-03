Oilers' McDavid wins All-Star accuracy shooting with perfect 4-for-4

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid has won his second event at the NHL All-Star Skills competition.

The Oilers captain has taken home the accuracy shooting title, going a perfect 4-for-4 in the event. It took him just 9.158 seconds to do so. This victory came shortly after he took home the fastest skater title with a time of 13.408.

4/4 in 9.158 🤯 McDavid picks up another one with the Accuracy Shooting title 🎯@Rogers | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/dzYMvdnV8v — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 3, 2024

McDavid appeared to have this one locked up early, but came close to losing it at the end, as Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews went 4-for-5, with a final time of 9.341 seconds.

By winning his second event, McDavid has put himself in a good position to win the $1 million prize that is awarded to whoever places first in the Skills Competition. Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, he finished sixth in the passing event, which has hurt his overall points total.

While things have been going good for McDavid, his teammate Leon Draisaitl hasn’t fared as well. The German centreman struggled immensely in the accuracy shooting event, finishing with a time of 46.089 seconds. He had a good chuckle by the time he was finished, but that didn’t stop him from being ripped on by the in-arena host.

In-Arena host rips Draisaitl’s lengthy accuracy challenge: “Good enough for everyone to go up and get a beer and come back.” — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) February 3, 2024

The NHL made the decision to put a $1 million prize in this year’s Skills Competition in order to try and ramp up the intensity. In it’s first year of existence, 12 players were chosen to take part: McDavid, Matthews, Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar, David Pastrnak, Elias Pettersson, Mat Barzal, William Nylander, and J.T. Miller.