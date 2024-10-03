Full clip of McDavid's expletive-filled rant at Oilers teammates drops

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid suffers the same fate as a lot of hockey players — he’s often been played off as emotionless, bland, or robotic in many of his public interactions.

But a new docuseries coming out Friday on Prime Video titled Faceoff: Inside the NHL might be changing that perception.

In September, a trailer of the series showed an emotional McDavid swearing at his teammates after a Game 2 loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final that sent his team down 2-0 in the series.

Today, a longer clip of the rant surfaced, with McDavid emphatically calling his team’s performance “not f**king good enough.”

When the #StanleyCup is on the line, the stakes are high, and the emotions are higher. FACEOFF: Inside the NHL premieres tomorrow on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/mLBioSuPAo — NHL (@NHL) October 3, 2024

Edmonton fell behind 2-0 in the series (and eventually 3-0) before winning three straight games to force a winner-take-all Game 7, which Florida eventually ended up winning.

And whether he’s being honest or just saying the right things, McDavid seems okay with showing a bit more of his fiery side to the public.

“They shot things in our most intense moments, most meaningful moments. They shot it, they may as well use it,” McDavid said earlier in the preseason about the series. “There’s lots of emotions there obviously and I think fans will see that….You’re going to see hockey players, but you’re going to see the human side of it. You’re going to see joy on one side and you’re going to see a lot of heartbreak on one side as well… Hopefully, it’s worth it, it’s not the easiest thing to let some media in in some of those moments.”

The six-episode series launches tomorrow on Prime Video, with the final two parts having a heavy focus on the Oilers and Panthers. Meanwhile, Edmonton is just six days away from starting their attempt to make it back to the Stanley Cup Final, starting their regular season on October 9 against the Winnipeg Jets.