Stuart Skinner reveals special details on new Oilers mask

It’s a new season for Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner, which means a new look is in order as well.

Fans have already gotten a glimpse at the new equipment that the 25-year-old Edmonton native will be rocking this season. For the first time in his career, Skinner has opted to design two different sets of equipment: a primarily white set for away games and a Mike Smith-esque blue and orange set for home games.

The home gear, in particular, looks sharp in the iconic Oilers royal blue jersey. Skinner is also debuting a brand-new mask with the team, and its design includes a few special details.

Among them are three paw prints and his patented mustache.

“The bear paws are the most important for me; it just resembles my family — my wife and my one kid, and I got one on the way,” Skinner explained.

“Then the mustache is just for me.”

"We don't want to do what we did last year in the start of the season. It's our job to prepare ourselves the best way we can." Stuart Skinner discusses the #Oilers outlook for the upcoming week as they prepare for next Wednesday's 2024-25 opener.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/dUIPW3fgAE — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 1, 2024

Skinner will enter the 2024-25 season as the Oilers’ de-facto starter for the first time in his young NHL career. It may be easy to forget that Edmonton opted to go with Jack Campbell to start the season last year before things fell apart rather quickly.

He is looking to have a much more consistent year after a 2023-24 season that wound up being a bit of a rollercoaster. Like most of the team, Skinner did not have a great start last season before pulling it all together at the midway point and finishing the year strong.

In the playoffs, the sophomore goaltender struggled mightily in the first two rounds before helping backstop the team to a Stanley Cup berth against the Dallas Stars and then putting in a great performance in the final.

Perhaps the change in style will help him string that strong play throughout the entire season.