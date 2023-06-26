McDavid shares heartwarming message to new fiancée Lauren Kyle

Connor McDavid is getting married, following a Muskoka lakeside proposal to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Kyle last week.

Kyle shared the happy news Saturday on Instagram, calling June 22 the best day of her life.

McDavid waited until today, which happens to be his new fiancée’s 27th birthday, to express his love.

“Excited to see what our future holds,” McDavid said. “You are the most loving, passionate and amazing person. I am a very lucky man.”

McDavid and Kyle are both from Ontario and have been together for nearly eight years.

“I knew you were my person from the day we met and I can’t wait for the beautiful life we are going to create together,” Kyle said in her Instagram post. “Thank you for the most thoughtful, picture perfect proposal that I could never have imagined.”

Drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2015, 26-year-old McDavid has played his entire NHL career in the Alberta capital. An interior designer, Kyle is the founder and owner of Kyle and Co. Design Studio. The couple showed off their Edmonton mansion for Architectural Digest in 2021.

They live in a three-story custom-built mansion not far from the North Saskatchewan River valley, along with their dog Lenard. The couple moved into the home in 2019, two years after McDavid signed an eight-year, $100 million deal with the Oilers, which was the richest contract in NHL history at the time.

McDavid is expected to pick up the third Hart Trophy of his career Monday night at the NHL Awards following a career-best season that saw him score 153 points. Only three players in NHL history have ever scored more points in a single season, and one of them is Wayne Gretzky.

We’ll see if the McDavid wedding rivals the hoopla of Gretzky’s in 1988, which was nicknamed “Canada’s Royal Wedding.”