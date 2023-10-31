Curated

Who wore it better? Vancouver mayor and BC premier rock Barbie Halloween outfits

Oct 31 2023, 11:21 pm
Two of Vancouver’s most important political leaders showed up to their Halloween engagements Tuesday rocking the same costume — a neon pink rendition of Ken’s rollerblading outfit from the Barbie movie.

The bright costumes delighted colleagues and journalists alike, who snapped photos of Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and BC Premier David Eby in Vancouver and Victoria.

Sim, who shares the same first name as Barbie’s iconic companion, is seen having a conversation in city council decked out in a neon tie-dye short set, visor, and bright green wristbands.

Journalists Dan Fumano and Jen St. Denis shared photos of the costume on X.

Journalist Richard Zussman captured Eby grinning as he walked through the legislature buildings in Victoria and completed his look with a silver fanny pack.

CBC journalist Justin McElroy pointed out the two were matching, sharing photos of the two costumes side by side, saying, “Boys you gotta coordinate these things.”

“We are all Kenough!” Sim retorted, echoing the affirmation from the movie.

So, the question remains. Do we think these two political leaders planned to coordinate costumes?

