Who wore it better? Vancouver mayor and BC premier rock Barbie Halloween outfits

Two of Vancouver’s most important political leaders showed up to their Halloween engagements Tuesday rocking the same costume — a neon pink rendition of Ken’s rollerblading outfit from the Barbie movie.

The bright costumes delighted colleagues and journalists alike, who snapped photos of Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and BC Premier David Eby in Vancouver and Victoria.

Sim, who shares the same first name as Barbie’s iconic companion, is seen having a conversation in city council decked out in a neon tie-dye short set, visor, and bright green wristbands.

Journalists Dan Fumano and Jen St. Denis shared photos of the costume on X.

Now: Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim arrives at #Halloween city council meeting dressed as another well-known Ken, hands out candy to council colleagues, city staff, members of the public. pic.twitter.com/jdqVmxDUY7 — Dan Fumano (@fumano) October 31, 2023

More Vancouver council costumes. Mayor Ken Sim is.. who else? Ken🛼 , and Coun. Peter Meiszner as Jack Sparrow. pic.twitter.com/1R4TKWliaf — Jen St. Denis (@JenStDen) October 31, 2023

Journalist Richard Zussman captured Eby grinning as he walked through the legislature buildings in Victoria and completed his look with a silver fanny pack.

Premier David Eby has dressed up as roller blading Ken. Keith dressed up as more serious Ken. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/V4XPZtxmj6 — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) October 31, 2023

CBC journalist Justin McElroy pointed out the two were matching, sharing photos of the two costumes side by side, saying, “Boys you gotta coordinate these things.”

boys you gotta coordinate these things pic.twitter.com/DOxXfPUAAq — Justin McElroy (@j_mcelroy) October 31, 2023

“We are all Kenough!” Sim retorted, echoing the affirmation from the movie.

We are all Kenough! https://t.co/03JompBt1F — Mayor Ken Sim (@KenSimCity) October 31, 2023

So, the question remains. Do we think these two political leaders planned to coordinate costumes?