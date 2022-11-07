Gruesome injury ends World Cup dreams for Canada's Max Crépeau

Max Crépeau’s World Cup dreams are over before they even began.

Saturday had to be a bittersweet day for Crépeau. The Candiac, Quebec, goalkeeper was crowned MLS Cup champion along with his LAFC teammates, but he wasn’t able to join the party.

That’s because Crépeau suffered an injury so gruesome that the television broadcast didn’t want to show a replay of it. The former Vancouver Whitecaps and Montreal Impact goalkeeper broke his leg during a collision in extra time and was carted off to the hospital.

Heartbreaking injury to #CanMNT 🧤 Maxime Crepeau. Stu Holden said right after it happened “we’re choosing not to show this replay right now… it’s that bad. My heart breaks for Maxime Crepeau right now”. FOX never showed a replay #LAFC #MLSCup pic.twitter.com/D9qXDq0b58 — Footy Prime presented by @NorthStarBet (@footy_prime) November 5, 2022

#LAFC FACE-TIMING with keeper Máxime Crepeau from the hospital. Showing him the #MLSCup and the celebration in the locker room. 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/lEqp2TM4dN — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) November 6, 2022

The news has significance for the Canadian men’s national team, as Canada Soccer has confirmed that Crépeau will miss the entirety of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which begins in under two weeks.

Crépeau underwent successful surgery to repair a fracture of his right leg, LAFC has announced.

We wish Maxime Crépeau the best in his recovery after he suffered a broken leg in the MLS Cup Final, an injury that will keep him out of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.#CANMNT — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 7, 2022

Crépeau was set to be Canada’s backup keeper in Qatar, playing behind Milan Borjan. The injury could present an opportunity for Crépeau’s former teammate in Vancouver, Whitecaps starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal.

CMNT: Whitecaps FC GK Thomas Hasal has been called up to the #CanMNT as a replacement for Maxime Crépeau for the Nov. 11 match v Bahrain. — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) November 7, 2022

Canada leaned on Crépeau four times during World Cup qualifying, including three pivotal matches in October of last year. The 28-year-old went undefeated during that stretch, helping Canada earn draws in Mexico and Jamaica and a win against Panama in Toronto.

Crépeau’s ailment wasn’t the only injury scare of the day for Canada, as Alphonso Davies left Bayern Munich’s match with a hamstring injury. Bayern later announced that Davies’ injury was a hamstring strain that won’t sideline him for the World Cup.

“The diagnosis was confirmed by the German record champions’ medical unit. The Canada international’s participation in the World Cup in Qatar is not at risk,” Bayern Munich announced in a media release.

Canada opens the FIFA World Cup on November 23 against Belgium.