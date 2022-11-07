SportsSoccerFIFA World Cup

Gruesome injury ends World Cup dreams for Canada's Max Crépeau

Rob Williams
|
Nov 7 2022, 7:16 pm
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

Max Crépeau’s World Cup dreams are over before they even began.

Saturday had to be a bittersweet day for Crépeau. The Candiac, Quebec, goalkeeper was crowned MLS Cup champion along with his LAFC teammates, but he wasn’t able to join the party.

That’s because Crépeau suffered an injury so gruesome that the television broadcast didn’t want to show a replay of it. The former Vancouver Whitecaps and Montreal Impact goalkeeper broke his leg during a collision in extra time and was carted off to the hospital.

The news has significance for the Canadian men’s national team, as Canada Soccer has confirmed that Crépeau will miss the entirety of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which begins in under two weeks.

Crépeau underwent successful surgery to repair a fracture of his right leg, LAFC has announced.

 

Crépeau was set to be Canada’s backup keeper in Qatar, playing behind Milan Borjan. The injury could present an opportunity for Crépeau’s former teammate in Vancouver, Whitecaps starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal.

Canada leaned on Crépeau four times during World Cup qualifying, including three pivotal matches in October of last year. The 28-year-old went undefeated during that stretch, helping Canada earn draws in Mexico and Jamaica and a win against Panama in Toronto.

Crépeau’s ailment wasn’t the only injury scare of the day for Canada, as Alphonso Davies left Bayern Munich’s match with a hamstring injury. Bayern later announced that Davies’ injury was a hamstring strain that won’t sideline him for the World Cup.

“The diagnosis was confirmed by the German record champions’ medical unit. The Canada international’s participation in the World Cup in Qatar is not at risk,” Bayern Munich announced in a media release.

Canada opens the FIFA World Cup on November 23 against Belgium.

