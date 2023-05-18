Canada's quiz champ Mattea Roach is still crushing it on "Jeopardy!"

Canadian quiz sensation Mattea Roach has officially advanced to the semifinals of Jeopardy! Masters and the nation continues to unequivocally support the 24-year-old through their enormous feat.

The Toronto-based tutor and now-podcaster came in third in their game on Wednesday night’s show but still managed to secure a spot in the contentious next round which starts on Monday.

i’m sooo manifesting a mattea roach win at the #JeopardyMasters !!! my fav contestant ever i think — k8 (@666bea) May 18, 2023

The series features six recent Jeopardy! champions — namely James Holzhauer, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey, and Roach — competing against each other in a “Champions League-style format.”

i wanna be @mattearoach when i grow up — KAT || AAPI month !!! 🇵🇭 (@kxtrinacas) May 18, 2023

The Halifax-born super champion stands as the most successful Canadian contestant in Jeopardy! history, with a legendary winning streak of 23 consecutive games and total earnings of US$560,983 (over CAD$700,000).

In early May, Roach’s father, Phillip Henry Roach, died at his home in Halifax from a brain aneurysm at the age of 57. His death sparked lots of supportive comments and condolences from fellow Jeopardy! fans, who praised the young champion’s strength throughout the competition.

@mattearoach I’m so sorry about your Dad’s passing!! Love and heartfelt condolences to you and your family!! 😢💔❤️💔❤️💔❤️💔 — Theresa Grasso (@TheresaGrasso) May 18, 2023

The final episode of the spin-off series is set to air on Wednesday on CTV2.