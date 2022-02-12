96 affordable rental homes for Black and Indigenous families in New Westminster

Artistic rendering of the affordable rental housing building for Black and Indigenous people at 823-841 Sixth Street, New Westminster. (Swahili Vision International Association/Aboriginal Land Trust/BC Housing)

Affordable rental homes for Black and Indigenous families will be constructed immediately east of the brand new New Westminster Secondary School building.

According to the provincial government, as of today, pre-construction site works are underway at the land assembly at 823-841 Sixth Street, which spans six single-family lots. The property will be redeveloped into a six-storey building with a total of 96 rental units.

The project was initiated by BC Housing, Swahili Vision International Association (SVIA), and Aboriginal Land Trust.

Upon completion, the building will be operated by a partnership between Lu’ma Native Housing Society and the SVIA, with operational oversight provided by the Aboriginal Housing Management Association.

“Over the last year, we have met with Black and Indigenous communities and heard that affordable, culturally safe housing is an ongoing need,” said Rachna Singh, the provincial government’s parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives, in a statement.

“New Westminster is one of the most densely populated urban centres in Canada, with a well-established and growing Black community. As we celebrate Black History Month, this project highlights our commitment to deliver lasting change for Black and Indigenous communities. It’s an important step forward to reduce barriers and ensure that stability and critical supports are available to families.”

The vast majority of the homes are sized for families, which is defined as units with at least two bedrooms; there will be 39 one-bedroom units, 37 two-bedroom units, and 20 three-bedroom units.

On the ground level, residents will have access to 2,100 sq ft of indoor amenity space that opens up to a large outdoor amenity area facing the laneway, including an outdoor terrace with a dining area, seating, BBQ hookups, multi-use exercise space, and a children’s play area.

A single underground level will accommodate 52 vehicle parking stalls. The building’s total floor area is about 89,000 sq ft.

Major construction work is anticipated to begin this summer for a completion in early 2024.

New Westminster City Council approved the project’s rezoning application in a highly contentious public hearing in May 2021. At the time, area residents expressed opposition for reasons that include traffic congestion and building shadows.

The provincial government is covering a portion of the construction costs through its Building BC Community Housing Fund, but the exact amount has yet to be finalized. The fund has a pool of $1.9 billion to support the construction of over 14,000 affordable rental homes over 10 years for low- and moderate-income individuals and families. Currently, over 8,900 of the homes are in various stages of planning, development, construction, or completion.