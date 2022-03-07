Masks are no longer required in classrooms across Quebec

Masks mandates in Quebec’s classrooms are officially a thing of the past as elementary and high school students no longer have to wear face coverings in class.

Students, many of which just returned from spring break, were greeted with the choice to take off their mask while sitting at their desks on Monday.

Masks will still be required to be worn by students in certain scholarly activities, though. For example: populated common areas and school buses. This loosening of restrictions comes as the province removes capacity limits and the requirement of a vaccine passport to enter certain places.

As of February 28, masking has not been mandatory in Quebec workplaces if distancing is maintained or physical barriers are in place.

Last week Premier Francois Legault announced that Quebec’s government is preparing to phase out the requirement to wear masks in public places by mid-April. In a tweet, he said that the province is easing its mask restrictions next month in all public places.

La plupart des mesures sanitaires seront finalement levées le 12 mars. Nous allons également retirer graduellement le port obligatoire du masque dans les lieux publics. Voici le calendrier 👇 pic.twitter.com/YfUdgt9Z0x — François Legault (@francoislegault) March 2, 2022

In May, Quebec is expected to lift its final phase of mask mandates on public transport.