Two years later: Here's a timeline of the first month of COVID-19 in Quebec

It’s hard to believe that Quebec’s first COVID-19 lockdowns came into effect two years ago.

Thinking back, it would’ve been hard for our former selves to accept that restrictions would still be in place 24 months later. But, here we are — two curfews and three vaccines later.

But with the future looking hopeful and the end of the pandemic in sight, let’s take a look back at the government’s response during the first month of the pandemic.