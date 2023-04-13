One of Canada’s favourite fried chicken joints is offering a pretty irresistible deal this week.

Mary Brown’s Chicken, which is now available for delivery through Uber Eats across the country, has a limited-time deal right now offering buy-one-get-one on both its regular and spicy Big Mary sandwiches.

The classic Big Mary features the chain’s signature breaded chicken breast, mayo, and lettuce on a sesame bun, while the Spicy Big Mary features cayenne spice and pickles.

This deal can only be obtained via the Mary Brown’s Chicken app, and only from today, April 13 until Monday, April 17.

Mary Brown’s Chicken is known for its signature fried chicken meals, sandwiches, and sides like biscuits, taters, and coleslaw.

The fast food chain operates dozens of locations across the country in BC, Alberta, and Ontario.